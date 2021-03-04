Get ready to read!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The Vigo County Library is getting the community together to read the same book. They’ve been doing this same program for 20 years.

This is part of the National Endowment of the Arts (NEA) “Big Read” initiative. The Vigo County Public Library received a grant of $15,000 from the NEA to bring this program to the Wabash Valley. They are the only organization in the state of Indiana to receive this grant.

The book this year is Emily St. John Mandel’s book “Station Eleven.” It focuses on a traveling symphony during a swine-flu pandemic. The hope is to bring the community together during this unpredictable time.

“The idea of the Big Read is to generate community conversation,” Sarah Trover, Project and Event Manager, said. “What is going to generate more community conversation than this book right now?”

You can visit the library at 1 Library Square in Terre Haute for a free copy of the book. Additionally, the library is hosting two months of programming in relation to the book, beginning now through the end of April. This will include workshops, films, lectures, and book discussions. The full program guide is included here.