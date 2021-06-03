Get ready for the 'Free Fishing Weekend'

WABASH VALLEY,Ind. (WTHI) - Lakes and ponds are stocked, and local fishers are already having luck!

I spoke to one Terre Haute man who says fishing is a way for him to bring the family together!

Roger Cox is a Terre Haute resident who takes his grandsons fishing all over the Wabash Valley.

After a day of rain, they headed to Dobbs Park Nature Center in Terre Haute to test their luck. In less than an hour, the family caught ten catfish.

"I love fishing with the boys, and they love fishing with me, and we learn things and get out in nature and have a blast," Cox said with a smile on his face.

This weekend, the Department of Natural Resources will be hosting a 'Free Fishing Weekend' for Indiana residents. On free fishing days, you can fish in public waters without a fishing license or a trout stamp.

Clint Kowalik, a Sportfishing Education Specialist at the DNR Fish & Wildlife Division, stressed to News 10 that although you won't need a fishing license this weekend, you still have to follow fishing guidelines.

"Follow size limits and bag limits. So, certain fish have to be a certain length, and you can only keep certain fish," Kowalik explained.

You can find all of the DNR fishing guidelines here.

According to the DNR, Dobbs Park is stocked with channel catfish, and Maple Avenue Nature Park is stocked with rainbow trout. If you're new to fishing and looking for some advice, Kowalik and Cox encourage simplicity and patience for a successful fishing day.

"Sometimes they ain't biting and then all of a sudden, all at once, you get into them, and it's a blast," said Cox.

If you'd like to participate in the 'Free Fishing Weekend' but don't know how to fish, the DNR is hosting a free ''Learn to Fish' workshop Saturday at 10 am at Dobbs Park Nature Center in Terre Haute. The DNR will provide fishing equipment and bait, but you have to pre-register online by Thursday at noon.