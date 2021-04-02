Clear

Get fully vaccinated before resuming normal activities, health experts plead with Americans

With fears growing the US may be facing a fourth surge of Covid-19 cases, health experts are pleading with Americans to keep taking precautions until they are fully vaccinated.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 12:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- With fears growing the US may be facing a fourth surge of Covid-19 cases, health experts are pleading with Americans to keep taking precautions until they are fully vaccinated.

"Please wait until you're fully vaccinated before you're traveling, before you're engaging in high-risk activities," said CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen. "No doubt when you become vaccinated, the activities that were once higher risk are now going to be lower risk and so just wait until then."

Wen said she worries the US is on the "precipice" of a fourth surge as data is showing that infections are now skewed toward a younger generation.

Her sentiments were echoed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, who told NBC Nightly News that while he is feeling some Covid-19 fatigue himself, it is important the US continue taking precautions while vaccinating Americans.

"We need to hold out just a bit longer and give vaccines a chance to really get the upper hand in this," Fauci said. "I'll guarantee as we get into the late spring and the early summer, you're going to see a return to gradual degree of normality that everyone is hoping for, but we don't want to do it prematurely."

High on the list of factors worrying experts is the spread of coronavirus variants in the US.

Michigan on Thursday said it identified its first case of a variant that was originally found in Brazil, adding to reports of variants spreading across the US. That spread, along with relaxation of social distancing and mask mandates in many states, contributed to an influential model increasing its prediction of the number of people who will die of the virus by July 1.

Last week, the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) forecast that 600,000 people would die by the start of July, and this week that number is up to 609,000.

"Relatively small changes in behavior can have a profound impact on deaths in the near term," the IHME said.

More than 30.5 million people in the US have been infected with coronavirus and 553,120 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

CDC: Travel is low risk if vaccinated
You have yet another reason to get vaccinated.

In new guidance Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can travel at low risk to themselves.

So long as coronavirus precautions are taken -- including wearing masks -- fully vaccinated people can travel within the United States without first getting tested or quarantining afterward.

Fully vaccinated people traveling internationally do not need a Covid-19 test beforehand unless required by the destination, the CDC said. And they do not need to self-quarantine upon return to the US.

Travelers should have a negative Covid-19 test before boarding a flight back to the US, the CDC noted, and a follow-up test three to five days after their return.

According to the CDC, an individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of a Covid-19 vaccine -- whether that be the second dose of vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, or the single dose required by Johnson & Johnson.

Anyone not fully vaccinated should continue to avoid travel, the CDC advised. If they must travel, they should get tested one to three days before and again three to five days after. They should also self-quarantine at home for seven days, or 10 if they did not get tested post-travel.

Additionally, all Americans should wear a mask and practice public health measures when traveling, regardless of their vaccination status.

Vaccinations now can prevent future Covid-19 variants, surgeon general says
According to US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, while Covid-19 vaccines appear to provide protection against the identified variants of the coronavirus, vaccination is also important to prevent viral mutation in the future.

"The good news is that the vaccines that we have to date have proven to be both safe and effective, including against the variants," Murthy told MSNBC on Friday. "Our concern is that in the future, some of those variants may be much more resistant to protection from a vaccine."

He described the current situation in the US as a race between vaccines and variants. The potential development of coronavirus variants is a motivating factor to further increase vaccination rates, Murthy said.

"The more quickly we get people vaccinated, the more we'll be able to lower the overall amount of infection in our community," he said.

"When that infection is high, there are more chances for the virus to replicate, to mutate and lead to these variants."

What Easter will look like for those who are vaccinated
For fully vaccinated Americans, the Easter holiday can more resemble that sense of normal.

People who have been fully vaccinated are safe to celebrate Sunday indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing masks, according to the CDC.

For those who aren't fully vaccinated, the CDC advised they stick to their own household for egg hunts or enjoy these traditions outdoors while 6 feet apart, according to a series of tweets.

The CDC says it's still learning how vaccines protect against the coronavirus and advises that fully vaccinated people going out in public still wear masks and take precautions until the agency knows more.

Officials and experts are hoping to get Americans vaccinated quickly.

Nearly 154 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered across the country, according to data from the CDC. Thirty percent of the US population -- about 99.6 million people -- has received at least one dose of vaccine, and nearly 17% -- about 56 million people -- have been fully vaccinated.

Pfizer vaccine protects for at least 6 months, but could last years
The protection offered by the Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine remains high for at least six months, the companies said Thursday -- but that's "the floor, definitely not the ceiling," according to Wen.

"Most likely the protection that the vaccine will provide will be years even," she said. "But we just don't know that."

Wen added there was a possibility people may need a booster shot. "But I think that's a small price to pay now that we have these safe and very effective vaccines that are out there."

The protection from those vaccines will soon be available to many more people as states expand their eligibility.

Thursday was the first day all Connecticut residents 16-years-old and older were eligible to be vaccinated, Gov. Ned Lamont said during a press conference.

Residents made more than 100,000 vaccine appointments, Lamont said, and the state will likely have the supply to outstrip demand by late April.

All Maryland residents 16 and older were able to pre-register for an appointment at a mass vaccination site Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan said.

"The first federal mobile vaccination units in the nation, arrived at the Maryland Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Reisterstown," the governor said Thursday. "In the coming days, these 32-foot trailers will be fanning out across the state."

Maine moved up the date that all adults are eligible from April 19 to April 7, Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday.

"While this is a great step forward, Maine people should keep in mind that it will still take time to get an appointment and get a vaccine. We will continue to work with vaccine providers across Maine to get shots into arms as quickly as we can," the governor added.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 41°
Paris
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 38°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 39°
Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 39°
Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 39°
Sunny and Slightly Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

"It shouldn't be okay with anybody..." 2 bald eagles found shot and killed

Image

Friday: Sunny, warmer and calmer. High: 52

Image

Marty Simmons Introduced at EIU

Image

Matthew Graves Joins ISU MBB Staff

Image

IDEM grant helps Vigo County land new recycling tool

Image

Chicago residents travel to Richland County to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Local woman encourages others to volunteer at COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Image

Indiana trends in right direction regarding unemployment

Image

mcdonald back at northview

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1248021

Reported Deaths: 23601
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4994299672
DuPage821631234
Will68663944
Lake62368952
Kane53004745
Winnebago29362454
Madison29259505
St. Clair26648495
McHenry25658273
Champaign19058136
Peoria18760273
Sangamon17021228
McLean15719166
Tazewell14571245
Rock Island13735297
Kankakee13032192
Kendall1171990
LaSalle11318227
Macon9900189
Vermilion8893122
DeKalb8673117
Adams8087115
Williamson7053125
Whiteside6364158
Boone612571
Clinton567489
Ogle543878
Coles543394
Grundy542870
Knox5139135
Jackson474862
Effingham458071
Henry452260
Macoupin450281
Livingston442080
Marion4365114
Stephenson429179
Franklin426870
Monroe421290
Jefferson4075118
Randolph404582
Woodford404361
Lee372548
Morgan369979
Montgomery360071
Logan347654
Bureau342579
Christian341771
Fulton332450
Perry311359
Fayette310054
Iroquois284763
Jersey256448
Douglas252035
McDonough244142
Saline243852
Lawrence237224
Union222639
Shelby221036
Crawford206424
Bond193924
Cass192724
Pike173550
Clark172732
Wayne170950
Hancock170030
Warren169246
Jo Daviess168822
Richland168839
White165425
Carroll164435
Ford164446
Edgar163339
Washington161425
Moultrie153425
Clay145742
Greene140432
Piatt139214
Johnson137314
Mason135341
Wabash133412
De Witt133123
Mercer132233
Massac130737
Cumberland126619
Menard11419
Jasper113217
Marshall92517
Hamilton80715
Schuyler6875
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55523
Edwards54112
Henderson51914
Calhoun5042
Alexander45710
Scott4571
Gallatin4524
Putnam4323
Hardin36112
Pope3023
Out of IL30
Unassigned02275

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 687713

Reported Deaths: 13048
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion936811697
Lake50059921
Allen37855663
Hamilton33520403
St. Joseph32337529
Elkhart26377428
Vanderburgh21776390
Tippecanoe20962210
Johnson17080369
Porter16650292
Hendricks16386307
Clark12441187
Madison12084333
Vigo12000241
Monroe10955166
LaPorte10303202
Delaware10138182
Howard9451209
Kosciusko8865112
Bartholomew7718151
Hancock7705136
Warrick7602155
Floyd7436174
Wayne6794196
Grant6648166
Boone637299
Morgan6286135
Dubois6031116
Marshall5629107
Cass5625102
Dearborn559873
Henry551799
Noble525480
Jackson482567
Shelby470795
Lawrence4255117
Harrison421570
Gibson420987
Montgomery408986
Clinton407153
DeKalb397681
Miami368565
Huntington367780
Whitley365340
Knox360788
Steuben351957
Putnam348060
Wabash342077
Adams333851
Jasper333746
Ripley331066
White303254
Jefferson301578
Daviess287798
Wells278280
Decatur276392
Fayette275359
Greene267185
Posey266233
Scott256253
Clay247244
LaGrange246770
Randolph231279
Spencer225831
Washington223429
Jennings222846
Sullivan206441
Fountain206244
Starke195652
Owen188256
Fulton186939
Jay182928
Carroll181420
Perry177636
Orange173952
Rush167624
Vermillion163843
Franklin163335
Tipton158343
Parke142816
Blackford130429
Pike129134
Pulaski110845
Newton100533
Brown97240
Crawford96213
Benton93113
Martin81715
Warren77415
Switzerland7668
Union69010
Ohio54811
Unassigned0406