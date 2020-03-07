Get ahead on your spring cleaning with 'Electronic Waste Day'

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's about that time to start thinking about spring cleaning!

You can get a jump on your chores later this week.

Vigo county residents can take part in Electronic Waste Day.

It's this Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m.

Residents can drop off electronics for free at the Solid Waste Management Facility on Haythorne Avenue.

If you want to get rid of a TV, that will cost you $20.

You can find more details on the county's solid waste management website.