Get ahead on your spring cleaning with 'Electronic Waste Day'

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's about that time to start thinking about spring cleaning!
You can get a jump on your chores later this week.
Vigo county residents can take part in Electronic Waste Day.
It's this Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m.
Residents can drop off electronics for free at the Solid Waste Management Facility on Haythorne Avenue.
If you want to get rid of a TV, that will cost you $20.
You can find more details on the county's solid waste management website.
