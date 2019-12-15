TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wabash Valley organizations are teaming up to make sure families have full bellies this holiday season.
Catholic Charities is partnering with B&S Plumbing and Heating, Inc. to distribute 300 hams to families.
The distribution will be on Thursday, December 19th. That's at 1356 Locust Street in Terre Haute. It will be first come, first served starting at 9:30am.
Related Content
- Get a free holiday ham this Thursday
- Holiday hams warm hearts in Brazil
- Hundreds show up for annual Holiday Ham Giveaway
- Ham radio operators assist with Hurricane Florence communications
- Best Buy Holiday Hiring Fairs Thursday & Friday
- Amazon offers free shipping on all orders for the holidays
- Terre Haute Veterans Memorial Museum to offer free admission for holiday weekend
- USPS holiday shipping deadlines
- 2017 Holiday Shipping Deadlines
- Avoiding holiday scams
Scroll for more content...