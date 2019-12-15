Get a free holiday ham this Thursday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wabash Valley organizations are teaming up to make sure families have full bellies this holiday season.

Catholic Charities is partnering with B&S Plumbing and Heating, Inc. to distribute 300 hams to families.

The distribution will be on Thursday, December 19th. That's at 1356 Locust Street in Terre Haute. It will be first come, first served starting at 9:30am.