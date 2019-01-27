Clear

George Rogers National Historical Park to resume full operation

George Rogers Clark National Historical Park has announced it will resume full operations.

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - George Rogers Clark National Historical Park has announced it will resume full operations.

That's with the resolution signed by President Trump to fund the government until mid-February.

The Park says it will resume regular operations on Monday, January 28th. The visitor center will open to the public at 11 a.m. On Tuesday, officials say the park will resume regular hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Park officials want to thank the community for its support during the lapse in funding. It says people kept an eye on the park grounds and offered kind words to employees.

A release from the park says, "We are happy to be back at work serving the American people and welcoming visitors to the park. We invite you to visit or revisit the park in the coming days."

