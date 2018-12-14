Generations seeks more baskets for Build a Basket campaign

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - As a care manager Amy Scott spends most of the year helping those in need.

Scott says, "They're usually at a very low point when they call us. They're desperate and needing help. It's a pride thing a lot of times. So when they've called us, by the time we get the referral then they want the help and accept it."

Generations support many who are disabled or homebound. Scott says during the holiday season it can be difficult for those who can't get out. That's where Build a Basket comes in.

Scott explains, "A lot of these people don't have anybody. They're elderly or disabled or both. So just having somebody knock on their door unexpectedly usually brightens their day."

Build a basket provides essentials for those in need. Everything from dish soap to deodorant to light bulbs.

Alma Kramer with Generations says, "The first year we ended with three hundred and fifty-eight baskets. Each year has grown and last year we had close to a thousand baskets."

A thousand baskets donated from community members.

Kramer says, "We have businesses that have office competitions. We have schools that have classroom competitions. Families."

Bringing the community together to help those who need it most.

Scott says, "It's just nice to see everybody light up whenever we show up.

If you'd like to help you can reach Generations at 1-800-742-9002 or Click Here