Gears for Grunts car show supports veterans group

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A group helping veterans in need will be able to further its mission.

The Loyal Veterans Battalion benefited from the fourth annual "Gears For Grunts" car show in Terre Haute Saturday.

This event is the group's biggest fundraiser of the year. The show included more than 200 cars and motorcycles. The top 20 best cars and bikes won a trophy.

The money raised helps feed, clothe, and comfort veterans in Vigo County.

"Oh, this is fantastic. Top Guns has been a tremendous sponsor for us, and their support and help to make this our fourth annual", Mike Egy of Loyal Veterans Battalion said. "We're looking forward to our fifth, sixth, and up to ten...and even more."

The organizers say the turnout this year was just as good as last year.

To learn how to help the Loyal Veterans Battalion, visit the organization's Facebook page.