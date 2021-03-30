Brazil Rotary Club gearing up for annual 4th of July celebration

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer will be here before we know it. And one group is already anticipating the season's arrival, the "Brazil Rotary Club" is holding their 86th annual 4th of July celebration.

The Brazil Rotary Club is putting on four days of fun for the community to celebrate the 4th of July.

"Every night there's entertainment and it's all free and it can make a big difference for families on tight incomes so they can come out and enjoy the festival for several days and it won't cost them an arm and a leg to celebrate the 4th of July," says Dave Crooks the entertainment chairman.

He also talked about some of the precautions they will be taking to keep everyone safe.

"People are encouraged to wear a mask if they feel more comfortable doing just that if we still have a threat by then but at this point they'll be sanitizer stations and things like that and we'll do appropriate social distancing for the vendors and those that will be in the crowd," says Crook.

Even though the 85th annual celebration still went on without a hitch last year, it was missing one major component, the carnival.

Crooks says the response from the community has been everything.

"This community has always been very positive about the 4th of July celebration because people can come to Forrest Park, one of the nicest parks you can find in the Wabash valley."

Crooks adds there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

"This year we've expanded the schedule to have a variety of entertainment to fit all varieties and genres of interest. And it looks like the carnival, we're about 75 percent sure that the carnival is going to return this year. So we're hoping to get back to some sort of normalcy this year with the Brazil rotary 4th of July celebration," says Crooks.

The proceeds from the festival will go towards helping community projects and scholarships. If you have any questions or want more details, you can contact the Brazil Rotary club on Facebook.