Gear for Grunts Car show set for this weekend; here's how you can take part and help a good cause

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local charity is working hard to help homeless veterans in Vigo County.

The Loyal Veterans Battalion will host its 4th Annual Gear for Grunts Car Show.

Last year, more than 200 cars and motorcycles entered the show. Organizers are expecting similar numbers this year.

The money raised will go to help homeless vets and anyone else who needs help in Vigo County.

"As a veteran myself, I feel that it's our duty to support every man, woman, and child that we can," Mike Egy from the Loyal Veterans Battalion.

Gears for Grunts is the biggest fundraiser for the organization. The car show is from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday at Top Guns in Terre Haute.

Learn how to register here.