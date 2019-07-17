Clear

Gateway to Work program changes Medicaid requirements for members

Starting July 1st, the Gateway to Work program started requiring members to report hours worked in order to receive benefits. It's a way to get able-bodied Hoosiers who are not quite ready to go back to work full-time, find resources to help them get there.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some Hoosiers may have recently seen some changes in their Medicaid requirements.

Not only does the Gateway to Work program provide medical coverage, it helps connect members with ways to look for work, train for jobs and complete volunteer work.

Jennifer Walthall works at Family and Social Services Administration.

She said this isn't a way to hurt those receiving these benefits, but rather a way to improve the services.

"We've tried to be really comprehensive about people where this is not the right time for them to think about going back to work or school, but those individuals that really are ready it might be their gateway for job training and those sorts of things," said Walthall.

Some in the community think this may help people find full-time work in the long run.

"If you start with 20, you may find that if you can 20 you can probably do 40, or you may find that hey, I really like working. I want to work more," said Karen Olsen.

Others said they've seen people abuse the system, and they hope this stops people from doing so.

"There are people that will take advantage of it, but those people that are taking advantage of it are hurting the people that can't work. They're fully able to work, but have no incentive to go to work because they have money coming in," said Michael Mallery.

Now just to note, this does not impact all Medicaid recipients.

Just the nearly 70,000 Hoosiers enrolled in the Gateway to Work program.

