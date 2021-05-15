Gaslight premiere art show debuts "Two Sisters"

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - The Gaslight premiere art show debuted this evening in Marshall, Illinois.

The show is titled Two Sisters.

This included drawings and pottery from Jane Isenberg and her late sister Kay Woodard.

Woodard was a artist all her life, and her sister Isenberg just started about three years ago.

She says she is feeling all types of emotions.

"I never thought to call myself an artist she always thought that I had a lot of talent and so for her to be gone now and me to excel it's bittersweet but it's also very nice," says artist Jane Isenberg.

Her art show is available to the public till June 12th.