GasBuddy releases Annual Outlook

The new year may be good news for your wallet when you head to the gas pumps.
That's according to the website gasbuddy.com
It says there will be a yearly national average of $2.60 a gallon in 2020.
That's a $.02 drop from 2019 prices.
The website predicts the cheapest gas nationwide to be found in the month of February.
The peak prices will be in May.
Beware it predicts in may we may be paying $.75 more a gallon to hit the road in some cities!
