GasBuddy: Thanksgiving gas prices projected to be highest in five years

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – GasBuddy projects the national average gasoline price for Thanksgiving will be the highest since 2014.

GasBuddy projects the national average gas price this Thanksgiving will be $2.56 per gallon.

AAA by the numbers: 2019 Thanksgiving travel forecast • Automobiles: 49.3 million travelers will hit the road this Thanksgiving, the most since 2005 and 2.8% more than last year.

• Planes: With 4.6% growth, air travel will see the biggest increase in travel volume during the Thanksgiving holiday, with 4.45 million Americans expected to fly.

• Trains, Buses and Cruise Ships: Travel by other modes will reach 1.49 million, a slight increase of 1.4% from 2018.

According to GasBuddy’s Annual Holiday Travel Survey, 30% of participants said high gas prices were impacting their travel plans, a 2% decrease from last year.

“Change is hard, but when it comes to Thanksgiving, many things this year won’t be changing. First, expect the mediocre Detroit Lions and their fans, including me, to suffer for a third straight Thanksgiving Day. Second, expect the national average price of gasoline to be in the $2.50s for the third straight Thanksgiving. And third, expect average gas prices to drop between now and Christmas, giving motorists something extra to be thankful for,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

AAA says more than 55 million travelers are making plans to kick off the holiday season with a trip of 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving. It’s the second-highest Thanksgiving travel volume since AAA began tracking in 2000.