Clear

Gas stations are running out of gas ahead of the holiday weekend

When tens of millions of Americans hit the road this holiday weekend, they're going to find the highest prices for gasoline in nearly seven years. But many will also find stations that don't have any gas at all.

Posted: Jun 28, 2021 6:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- When tens of millions of Americans hit the road this holiday weekend, they're going to find the highest prices for gasoline in nearly seven years. But many will also find stations that don't have any gas at all.

The national average price for a gallon of regular stands at $3.10, the highest since October 2014. The average is up just 2% since Memorial Day, but 42% from a year ago, when pandemic restrictions brought demand to a near halt and sent oil and gas prices plunging.

But stations running dry has nothing to do with the price — or even the supply — of gasoline. It's the shortage of tank truck drivers coupled with rising demand that is causing supply chain bottlenecks and shortages. Experts say a growing number of stations are reporting that they are simply not able to get gas delivered — at any price.

Right now the outages are scattered across the country, said Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service, which tracks prices for AAA. He said there have been outages reported in the Pacific Northwest, Northern California, Colorado and Iowa. There are also outages reported in Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio, said Patrick DeHaan, spokesperson for GasBuddy.

"It used to be an afterthought for station owners to schedule truck deliveries. Now it's job No. 1," Kloza said. "What I'm worried about for July is the increased demand works out to about 2,500 to 3,000 more deliveries needed every day. There just aren't the drivers to do that."

Current US gasoline demand is virtually the same as it was in the same period of 2019, according to the US Energy Information Administration. But overall demand is up 16% from the end of last year, the last time there were this many travelers on the road during a holiday season.

AAA forecasts that 43.6 million Americans will travel by car this Fourth of July weekend, the most so far this year. And given the pent-up desire for summer getaways, Kloza said it's possible that demand for gas could top the records that were in the late summer of 2019.

He's also concerned that when drivers see the occasional station without gas, they will react by topping off their tanks more often than necessary, which itself can cause a shortage of gasoline. That's what happened this past May, when the hack of the Colonial Pipeline caused widespread outages at stations along the East Coast.

"We have the same advice we had then, this is not the time to fill up every car you have and every container you have," said Jeff Lenard, vice president of strategic industry initiatives for the National Association of Convenience Stores. "We hate to see shortages and outages caused by drivers panicking and topping off their tanks."

Idle trucks
A shortage of drivers is a problem throughout the trucking industry, but it takes special qualifications to drive a tank truck, which makes the shortage worse than in other sectors. According to the National Tank Truck Carriers, the industry's trade group, somewhere between 20% to 25% of tank trucks nationwide are parked heading into the summer due to a scarcity of qualified drivers. At this point in 2019, only 10% of tankers were sitting idle for that reason.

"We've been dealing with a driver shortage for awhile, but the pandemic took that issue and metastasized it," said Ryan Streblow, executive vice president of the NTTC. "It certainly has grown exponentially."

The pandemic prompted some tank truck drivers to retire, and others to shift to other trucking jobs that were in greater demand last year when gasoline demand fell so sharply.

Finding new drivers won't be a quick fix, said Brian Milne of data research firm DTN, which tracks energy prices and supplies.

"I do know the pandemic did prompt a number of older drivers to retire, and they've been struggling to get new drivers," he said. "I think it's going to keep popping up in different locations."

DeHaan said the current station outages are not as concentrated as they were following the Colonial Pipeline hack. That makes it virtually impossible to get an accurate count on how many stations are running out of gas — but the number is growing.

"It's hard to predict where the challenges are," he said. "It's just randomized pockets in cities both small and large."

DeHaan expects the problem will grow over the next four to six weeks.

"I don't think demand has reached a peak yet," he said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Group of Loogootee residents and business owners form group to improve the community

Image

Local school corporation works to get students vaccinated ahead of the start of classes

Image

New program works to help connect family with death row inmates

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Did you hear sirens in Sullivan Sunday night? Here's what happened

Image

Indiana BMV to offer new Indiana State University license plate

Image

Man arrested after Parke County motorcycle chase tops 100 mph

Image

ReTHink Inc. gives kids a chance to get creative and maybe win some cash

Image

Test

Image

Students help clean up the city while raising money for their band

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1390432

Reported Deaths: 25632
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55671510478
DuPage924731325
Will769821035
Lake684101020
Kane59493808
Winnebago34160508
Madison31031532
McHenry29197296
St. Clair28425519
Peoria23466343
Champaign21127156
Sangamon19137240
McLean18559189
Tazewell17236306
Rock Island15251329
Kankakee14584216
Kendall1329599
LaSalle12793250
Macon11007211
DeKalb10139121
Vermilion10045143
Adams8747127
Williamson7628134
Whiteside7199174
Boone684278
Ogle622684
Grundy599078
Clinton579391
Coles5775101
Knox5653155
Jackson510265
Henry508070
Livingston490391
Woodford484982
Stephenson483285
Macoupin478689
Effingham477072
Franklin454678
Marion4521117
Jefferson4428122
Monroe439194
Lee419254
Randolph416587
Fulton405259
Logan398964
Morgan394182
Christian383975
Montgomery379874
Bureau378684
Fayette322855
Perry320360
Iroquois315468
McDonough292051
Jersey271852
Douglas260836
Saline260657
Lawrence241027
Shelby232838
Union228741
Crawford214525
Bond208724
Cass203727
Ford189150
Warren184849
Clark184533
Jo Daviess182624
Pike182453
Hancock181531
Wayne181253
Carroll178537
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170626
Washington165025
Moultrie163428
De Witt157329
Mason154545
Piatt152414
Clay150243
Mercer149834
Johnson148116
Greene145334
Massac136140
Wabash135712
Cumberland130319
Menard125112
Jasper116718
Marshall108219
Hamilton84216
Schuyler7837
Brown7386
Pulaski7017
Stark64824
Edwards57712
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4901
Putnam4863
Alexander47411
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3304
Unassigned512433
Out of IL380

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 752699

Reported Deaths: 13822
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1034221787
Lake559201013
Allen41763693
St. Joseph37020565
Hamilton36650423
Elkhart29440461
Tippecanoe22956228
Vanderburgh22584400
Porter19373327
Johnson18500389
Hendricks17713317
Clark13240196
Madison13190344
Vigo12643253
LaPorte12433221
Monroe12242177
Delaware10974198
Howard10370224
Kosciusko9645121
Hancock8590147
Bartholomew8177157
Warrick7867156
Floyd7816180
Grant7254180
Wayne7169201
Boone6997102
Morgan6776141
Dubois6226118
Marshall6222116
Cass6028110
Henry5903110
Dearborn590178
Noble582088
Jackson509476
Shelby502896
Lawrence4762122
Gibson445995
Clinton444555
Harrison441775
Montgomery440990
DeKalb440885
Whitley406944
Huntington403381
Steuben401359
Miami396569
Jasper389555
Knox378591
Putnam373661
Wabash362483
Ripley347470
Adams345555
Jefferson336486
White333653
Daviess3040100
Wells295481
Decatur290092
Greene287085
Fayette284964
Posey274535
LaGrange273372
Scott270457
Clay267548
Washington246437
Randolph245183
Jennings235349
Spencer234631
Starke228259
Fountain223048
Sullivan215143
Owen213158
Fulton204043
Jay201232
Carroll193920
Orange188355
Perry187237
Rush175926
Vermillion175744
Franklin170535
Tipton167046
Parke149716
Pike138434
Blackford136232
Pulaski120847
Newton115136
Brown104443
Benton103414
Crawford102516
Martin91815
Warren84215
Switzerland8178
Union72810
Ohio57911
Unassigned0423