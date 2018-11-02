Gas station chain starts their annual Hope for the Warriors campaign

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hope for the Warriors.

It's an annual promotion hosted by more than 2,000 Casey's General Stores across 16 states.

The goal is to restore a sense of self, family, and hope for veterans, service members, and military families.

All you have to do to help is buy a dog tag at a participating store for $1.

Those funds will benefit the Hope for the Warriors programs that focus on the clinical health and wellness for veterans in need.

