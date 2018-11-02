Gas station chain starts their annual Hope for the Warriors campaign

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hope for the Warriors.
It's an annual promotion hosted by more than 2,000 Casey's General Stores across 16 states.
The goal is to restore a sense of self, family, and hope for veterans, service members, and military families.
All you have to do to help is buy a dog tag at a participating store for $1.
Those funds will benefit the Hope for the Warriors programs that focus on the clinical health and wellness for veterans in need.
To learn more about the Hope for the Warriors campaign, click here.
