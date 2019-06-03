Clear

Gas prices starting to trend down in Indiana

A car is filled with gasoline at a station in Windham, N.H. Crude oil prices are at the highest level in more than three years and expected to climb higher, pushing up gasoline prices along the way. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

A recent survey showed Indiana's gas prices have averaged about $2.86 per gallon.

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Gas prices are on the downward trend in the big picture.

That's a 2.7 cent rise in the past week...but still lower than they were one year ago.

The national average stands at $2.81.

Experts sat the nation' cheapest gas prices could fall below $2.00 per gallon.

That's because oil prices have plummeted over the last week.

