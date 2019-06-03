Gas prices starting to trend down in Indiana

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Gas prices are on the downward trend in the big picture.
A recent survey showed Indiana's gas prices have averaged about $2.86 per gallon.
That's a 2.7 cent rise in the past week...but still lower than they were one year ago.
The national average stands at $2.81.
Experts sat the nation' cheapest gas prices could fall below $2.00 per gallon.
That's because oil prices have plummeted over the last week.
