Gas prices have fallen in past week - here's why

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana gas prices have fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana.

But prices have risen 7.2 cents per gallon in the past month and are 84.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy says the cheapest station in Indiana is priced at $2.39 per gallon today while the most expensive is $3.19 per gallon, a difference of 80 cents per gallon.

The national average price per gallon has fallen .3 cents per gallon in the last week. The average sets at $2.86 per gallon today.

"With oil prices finally sagging over the last week on inflation fears and worries about a surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe impacting oil demand, motorists filling their tanks may soon see a brief respite from rising gas prices," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While gasoline demand last week rose to its highest level since the pandemic began, concerns that oil demand growth will stall with COVID-19 cases surging in Europe are eroding oil's recent rise. While gas prices still rose in a majority of states last week, we may see some price decreases in the week or weeks ahead, even as U.S. gasoline demand continues to rally to the highest level since the pandemic started nearly a year ago. It'll be a bumpy road the next few weeks as markets sort out the bearish and bullish factors, but I still believe prices will likely experience more upward momentum ahead of Memorial Day."