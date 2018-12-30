Gas prices fall below 2 bucks a gallon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've been out and about recently you may have noticed some good news for you wallet. Gas prices in the Wabash Valley are the lowest they've been in a while.
Gas prices have been falling over the past few weeks. Some Terre Haute gas stations had prices below two dollars Sunday. Drivers say they are taking advantage!
John Lukens says, "It's great. I remember paying four dollars a gallon so it's nice to top off and be under twenty dollars."
According to the American Automobile Association, nine state saw prices at the pump drop below two dollars. The downward trend is expected to continue through the new year.
