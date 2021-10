TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- You may have noticed you are paying more at the pump.

According to GasBuddy, this past week, prices averaged $3.34 a gallon. This is after a daily survey conducted at 3,271 stations in Indiana.

This average is 5 cents cheaper than the week before.

Right now in Terre Haute, gas prices range from $3.23 to $3.39.