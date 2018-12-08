Gas prices at lowest level this year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you noticed some relief at the gas pump?
That's because officials say U.S. gas prices have reached their lowest level of the year!
Because of that, OPEC agreed this week to cut oil production.
The national average for a gallon of gas is $2.44.
Pump prices are cheapest in Missouri, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.
Gas prices are highest in Hawaii, California, and Washington State.
OPEC is still negotiating with Russia to cut its output, in a bid to boost oil prices.
