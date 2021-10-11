Gas prices are up: Here's how much more you can expect to pay at the pump, and why

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - You are probably feeling a little more pain at the gas pump. In the last week, Indian gas prices have gone up around 14 cents per gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, the state average is $3.26 a gallon. That's about on par with the prices we've seen in Terre Haute.

In Illinois, that number is even higher at $3.26 per gallon.

Experts at Gas Buddy say oil prices shot up to their highest point in seven years last week.

They said it is because of OPEC's decision not to raise production more than it already agreed in July.

There's also a lingering surge in demand as the global economy continues to recover.