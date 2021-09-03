Gas prices are going to sting this Labor Day weekend - here's how much more you can expect to pay than last year

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - If you plan on hitting the road for the Labor Day weekend, you can expect higher than normal gas prices.

According to GasBuddy, prices at the pump are expected to be higher than any Labor Day weekend in the past seven years.

Drivers can expect to pay around 90 cents more per gallon than they did this time last year.

In Terre Haute, many of the gas stations are sitting around the $3.00 mark. That's around 15 cents lower than the Indiana average and 30 cents lower than the average in Illinois.