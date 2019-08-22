Clear

Gas prices are expected to drop by up to a quarter per gallon nationwide

A car is filled with gasoline at a station in Windham, N.H. Crude oil prices are at the highest level in more than three years and expected to climb higher, pushing up gasoline prices along the way. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

According to AAA, the national gas price average has dropped 17 cents in the past month...and it's expected to get better.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 1:33 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Gas prices almost always hit their highest levels in the summer, but things are starting to change.

The group predicts another decrease of 20 to 25 cents in the coming months.

The main reason for the cheaper gas is because crude oil prices are dropping.

AAA says gas tends to be cheaper after Labor Day as people drive less and demands drop.

Of course, an unexpected event could change everything.

