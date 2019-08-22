Gas prices are expected to drop by up to a quarter per gallon nationwide

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Gas prices almost always hit their highest levels in the summer, but things are starting to change.

According to AAA, the national gas price average has dropped 17 cents in the past month...and it's expected to get better.

The group predicts another decrease of 20 to 25 cents in the coming months.

The main reason for the cheaper gas is because crude oil prices are dropping.

AAA says gas tends to be cheaper after Labor Day as people drive less and demands drop.

Of course, an unexpected event could change everything.