Gas pipeline upgrades underway in Terre Haute

Terre Haute — Contract crews working for Vectren, a CenterPoint Energy Company, have begun replacing gas mains and service lines in Terre Haute as part of the company’s pipeline replacement program, which is a multi-year program to replace about 1,300 miles of bare steel and cast-iron pipeline infrastructure throughout Indiana. In Terre Haute, nearly $6.9 million will go toward retiring approximately five miles of gas main and more than 600 service lines in 2020. Since 2008, more than 45 miles have been retired within the city. Vectren intends to retire a total of nearly 77 miles in Terre Haute through the end of the pipeline replacement program.

“In 2020, we continue another year of our pipeline replacement program, modernizing our infrastructure and replacing essentially all of our bare steel and cast-iron pipeline throughout our Indiana territory,” said Richard Leger, vice president of Natural Gas Distribution, Indiana and Ohio. “Focused on continuing to meet federal requirements, Vectren remains committed to strengthening our system to ensure continued reliability and safe delivery of natural gas service to our customers for decades to come.”

Streets affected during the first group of projects include: Ohio Boulevard, 19th Street, 20th Street, 21st Street, 22nd Avenue, 23rd Street, 24th Street, 25th Street, Barton Avenue, Monterey Avenue and Poplar Street. Visit www.vectren.com/pipelinereplacement to view an interactive map displaying all streets in Terre Haute where construction will take place in 2020.

In most cases, a polyethylene (plastic) system is being installed to replace the current bare steel and cast-iron gas pipeline system. First, the gas main will be replaced within the right-of-way, and then the service lines running directly to homes and businesses will be replaced. Upon completion of the project, affected yards, sidewalks and streets will be restored.

“Construction for these pipeline projects may take several weeks to complete, and times may vary based on the size of the project, weather, ground surface/soil and other situations that may arise,” said Leger. “Please be assured that Vectren and its contractors will make every effort to complete each project as quickly as possible and minimize impact to customers and the community.”

Prior to service replacement, a Vectren representative will contact customers to provide an overview of the required work. Vectren reminds Terre Haute residents to please keep the following in mind:

• Please exercise caution when driving through the construction zones.

• We urge residents and their children to keep a safe distance away from any work zones.

Terre Haute is one of nearly 75 cities in Indiana undergoing this type of pipeline replacement. Since 2008, more than 700 miles have been retired in Indiana, which has led to a reduction in leak calls and natural gas emissions from the distribution system. For more information about Vectren’s gas infrastructure modernization program, visit www.vectren.com/pipelinereplacement.