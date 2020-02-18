Clear

Gas leak results from crumbling building in Linton

Officials believe the gas was leaking for at least two hours before contained.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 5:45 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) -- A gas leak started at the old Roosevelt Mission building in downtown Linton early Tuesday morning.

Officials say they believe bricks fell from the backside of the crumbling property.

The bricks fell onto a gas meter causing it to break- off.

Linton Fire Chief Brad Sparks says the gas was leaking for at least two hours before contained.

“There was quite a bit of gas. I mean it was a pretty large line, so the gas company was able to get on it really quick, get the valves closed, the gas leak stopped, and now we have to worry about the deterioration of the building,” Sparks told News 10.

Bricks were actively falling from the building while News 10 was at the site this morning.

Half of First Street is currently closed to keep the community safe.

Sparks says the building is beyond repair.

The building has been vacant for at least four years.

News 10 talked to a stylist who works across the street from the property at Gary’s Barber & Beauty Shop.

"Well I'm sure when people see the tape put up, it will hinder them from trying to come in, but hopefully not too badly,” Donna Pletch said.

News 10 will continue to bring you more information on the next steps for this building.

No injuries were reported.

