Gas leak leads to Terre Haute bank evacuation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - A Terre Haute bank had to be evacuated after a gas leak.
It happened Wednesday morning at Regions Bank at 3rd and Ohio Streets.
A bank official said a contractor 'bored' into their 2" gas line.
The bank was evacuated as a precautionary measure.
