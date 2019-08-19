Clear

Gas for less than a buck? Terre Haute gas station promotes remodel with a deal drivers could not pass up

Drivers in Terre Haute saw something on Monday that hasn't happened in years.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 4:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

Gas at .99 cents per gallon.

It happened at the Marathon Gas Station at 13th and Poplar Streets.

There were dozens of drivers lined-up to take advantage of the low gas price.

Crews we talked with said it was not an accident, and they were selling the cheap gas to promote their newly remodeled store.

They also gave away free hotdogs.

Sadly, the promotion ended at 3:00.

