Gary, Ind. man stopped in Knox County going nearly 100 mph, police find loaded gun and drugs in his car

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 2:41 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Gary, Indiana man was arrested in Knox County on drug charges after police stopped him for driving nearly 100 miles per hour.

It happened on Sunday night on U.S. 41 near Industrial Park Boulevard.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper stopped 44-year-old Darrell Cannon for driving 95 miles per hour on 41.

The trooper said he noticed the smell of raw marijuana coming from the car.

After searching the car, police said they found a loaded handgun and marijuana.

Cannon did not have a license to carry and had a previous conviction for carrying a handgun without a license.

He was arrested and facing charges of possession of a handgun with a prior conviction and possession of marijuana.

