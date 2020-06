VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The big prom dress and tux rental giveaway is coming up on Saturday.

The Garrett Sands Kindness Project is behind the event. This is the second year for this opportunity.

Volunteers have been busy organizing the hundreds of gowns donated.

It happens on June 13 at The Meadows Shopping Center from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

All local teens are welcome. There a limited supply of tux vouchers.