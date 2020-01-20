Clear

Garrett Sands Kindness Project to collect donations for prom dress giveaway

The GSKP will be collecting donations throughout February on Friday evenings at the Terre Haute YMCA.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 5:44 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the chance to help make a students prom night one they'll never forget this year.

The Garrett Sands Kindness Project is preparing for its annual prom dress giveaway.

The group announced on their Facebook page they'll be collecting donations throughout February.

You can drop off donations at the Terre Haute YMCA.

That's on Friday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m.

Organizers are asking for dresses, shoes, jewelry, or any other prom item you can think of.

It'll go to those who can't afford to buy them.

If you're unable to drop off donations during the collection time, you can contact the Garrett Sands Kindness Page directly.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Robinson
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Cold conditions and a sunny sky.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Accident on US 41 involving tractor and car ties up traffic

Image

90 Sunrise Coal Employees Laid Off as Production is Halted

Image

Monday Night: Becoming clear, still cold. Low: 17

Image

Bowl For Kids Sake

Image

Monday: Partly sunny, cold. High: 28

Image

Accident on US 41 involving tractor and car ties up traffic

Image

Indiana infant mortality rate reaches biggest decrease in years

Image

Production idled at Carlisle Mine

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny with a cold north-west wind. High: 28°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans