Garrett Sands Kindness Project to collect donations for prom dress giveaway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the chance to help make a students prom night one they'll never forget this year.
The Garrett Sands Kindness Project is preparing for its annual prom dress giveaway.
The group announced on their Facebook page they'll be collecting donations throughout February.
You can drop off donations at the Terre Haute YMCA.
That's on Friday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m.
Organizers are asking for dresses, shoes, jewelry, or any other prom item you can think of.
It'll go to those who can't afford to buy them.
If you're unable to drop off donations during the collection time, you can contact the Garrett Sands Kindness Page directly.
