Garrett Sands Kindness Project teams up with Little Bear Coffee for fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - The Garrett Sands Kindness Project continues its mission to give back.

The group wants to donate fitness equipment to Deming Park in Terre Haute.

Little Bear Coffee in Terre Haute is hosting a fundraiser to help. This Sunday, the business is donating $1 from every Bear Bomb sold to the project.

The Garrett Sands Kindness Project is in honor of Garrett Sands. The teenager was killed at a party in 2018.

Garrett's mom told us people giving back in his name is special to the family.

"That we would do something like this for him would mean a lot to him. During the pandemic, we realized there was a need for free exercise equipment. So my husband suggested we donate some to Deming Park," Jayna Sullivan told us.

Little Bear Coffee is on the north side of Terre Haute on Lafayette Avenue.

Learn more about the Garrett Sands Kindness Project here and Little Bear Coffee here.