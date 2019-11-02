Garrett Sands Kindness Project teams up to help homeless veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local organizations teamed up to help homeless veterans.

Baesler's Market and the Garrett Sands Kindness Project held a ribeye cookout Saturday.

All the proceeds go to Operation Vanguard.

The project help veterans living on the streets.

It's just another way to spread kindness.

"This is a way to help our family heal and I mean, we do this to help ourselves and to help other people and just whatever we can do to benefit others," said Jayna Sullivan.