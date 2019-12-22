Clear

Garrett Sands Kindness Project prepares for second prom dress giveaway

You'll remember, the group helped hundreds of Wabash Valley teens find their perfect gowns last prom season. Now, the GSKP is preparing to help these teens look their best again.

Posted: Dec 22, 2019 6:38 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another local group is continuing a mission to help others.

The Garrett Sands Kindness Project will offer a prom dress giveaway for a second year!

Jayna Sullivan is leading the charge once again in memory of her son, Garrett.

The group will be excepting dress donations.

You can follow the Garrett Sands Kindness Project on Facebook for more information.

That's where Sullivan will share more about how you can donate dresses, and when and where the giveaway will be in a few months.

