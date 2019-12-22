TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another local group is continuing a mission to help others.
The Garrett Sands Kindness Project will offer a prom dress giveaway for a second year!
You'll remember, the group helped hundreds of Wabash Valley teens find their perfect gowns last prom season.
Jayna Sullivan is leading the charge once again in memory of her son, Garrett.
The group will be excepting dress donations.
You can follow the Garrett Sands Kindness Project on Facebook for more information.
That's where Sullivan will share more about how you can donate dresses, and when and where the giveaway will be in a few months.
Related Content
- Garrett Sands Kindness Project prepares for second prom dress giveaway
- Garrett Sands Kindness Project offers free prom dresses to girls in need
- Garrett Sands Kindness Project Food drive
- Garrett Sands Kindness Project adopts highway in Garrett's memory
- Schools, churches, and assisted living facility receive dress donations thanks to Garrett Sands Kindness Project
- Garrett Sands Kindness Project helps family heal during the holidays
- Garrett Sands Kindness Project teams up to help homeless veterans
- Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness
- Mom organizes prom dress giveaway in honor of late son