Garrett Sands Kindness Project needs your help with donations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash valley mom is not quitting.

She is continuing her mission of spreading kindness in honor of her late son Garrett Sands.

We have new information for you about a new project and how you can help!

We've told you about the Garrett Sand's Kindness Project before on NEWS 10.

Jayna Sullivan started the volunteer group after her son's death.

Sullivan says her son had a servants heart.

He also enjoyed exercising in Deming Park.

Now, the group is accepting donations to pay for an outdoor fitness station at the park.

"Physical fitness is good for mental health. We need that from younger kids to older people. We all need better mental health," said Jayna.

There are two ways you can donate to the project.

There is a go fund me account, or you can donate through the wabash valley community foundation.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/garrett-sands-kindness-project

https://wvcf.org/garrett-sands-kindness-project/