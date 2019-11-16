Garrett Sands Kindness Project hosts karaoke contest fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley group that prides itself on giving back is raising money so volunteers can keep spreading kindness.

The Garrett Sands Kindness Project held a karaoke contest fundraiser Saturday evening.

All proceeds go directly back to the Kindness Project.

Garrett Sands was shot and killed a little more than a year ago, and the Kindness Project was created in his honor.

"Karaoke is a great idea for this because everybody has a good time and you can just sing your heart out, and it's all for a great cause," said Alisa Abney, contest host.

The contest was held at Tolly's in Terre Haute.

To learn more about the Kindness Project, you can head to the group's Facebook page.