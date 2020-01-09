Garrett Sands Kindness Project holds prom dress donation drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is making prom season easier for families. The Garrett Sands Kindness Project is preparing for its annual dress giveaway.

There was an impromptu donation drive on Thursday.

It happened at Baesler's in Terre Haute.

Organizers are asking for dresses, shoes, jewelry, or any other prom item you can think of.

It'll be given to people who can't afford to buy them.

Dates for the giveaway haven't been set yet. You can learn more about the Garrett Sands Kindness Project or find out how you can donate here.