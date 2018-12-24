Clear

Garrett Sands Kindness Project helps family heal during the holidays

The Garrett Sands Kindness Project has been giving back all year. They're giving out cards in Garrett's memory to encourage people to pass along random acts of kindness. For the family, it's been a way to help them heal and keep Garrett's memory alive.

Posted: Dec. 24, 2018 6:56 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE Ind (WTHI)- The Garrett Sands Kindness Project has been helping in many ways.

They've given food, toys and kind words to those in need in the Wabash Valley, but it goes beyond that.

Garrett's mother, Jayna Sullivan said the support is amazing, especially during the holidays.

Sullivan started the Garrett Sands Kindness Project after her 17-year-old son was killed in March.

Since then, she says it's grown bigger than she ever imagined.

"It has taken on a life of it's own, which has been very helpful to me and especially to my parents, to my family and Garrett's friends. It's helped in a way it's been a healing tool for us to continue his acts of kindness it really feels like having his spirit with us," said Sullivan.

Sullivan said those projects include doing random acts of kindness for those in the community.

They hand out cards that have information about Garrett to help keep his memory alive.

The cards also encourage people to do an act of kindness and pass it along.

"It's not just about the money. It's not about getting a free meal. It's just not about getting a free cup of coffee. It's that kindness from one person to another that means the most," said Sullivan.

Support from the community has helped the project become so successful.

"Most of the people that participate in the kindness project they have never met me they have never met my son. They don't even know anybody in my family, even though I have a large family here. Just to be a part of this and do these kind things in his memory makes me so very proud," said Sullivan.

It's that feeling of giving back in her son's memory that keeps her going everyday.

"It's been almost nine months and still everyday it's very hard. Everyday we have to find a reason to get up and move on and with the kindness project it's just a way to help us do that," said Sullivan.

Sullivan said the group does have projects in the works for after the new year.

Until then, she said they'll be enjoying Christmas as a family, the way Garrett would've wanted.

