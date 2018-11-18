Clear

Garrett Sands Kindness Project Food drive

A food drive to help United Campus Ministries.

Posted: Nov. 17, 2018 11:35 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

Photo Gallery 1 Images

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- With Thanksgiving coming up there are a lot of food drives happening in the Wabash Valley.

Saturday morning the Garrett Sands Kindness Project was out collecting food at New Life Church.

The food is being donated to United Campus Ministries. 

Organizers say the United Campus Ministries pantry is running low on food.

So, with the holiday in just a few days, the group wanted to help. 

"People need people and people need to reach out and help other people in their tie of need. We might not know struggles that other people are going through, but the facilities are in place to help those people who are struggling and so this little bit that we can do can go a long way," Jayna Sullivan, Garrett Sands mother said.

The Garrett Sands kindness project will be having a second food drive for United Campus Ministries December 14th and 15th at the Moon lite drive in. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Cloudy with scattered showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

National Adoption Day

Image

Ty Thompson

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Kevin has your weekend forecast

Image

How to recognize hypothermia

Image

Boys and Girls Club Casino Night

Image

Santa Claus comes to town

Image

Composting initiative in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps