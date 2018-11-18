Garrett Sands Kindness Project Food drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- With Thanksgiving coming up there are a lot of food drives happening in the Wabash Valley.

Saturday morning the Garrett Sands Kindness Project was out collecting food at New Life Church.

The food is being donated to United Campus Ministries.

Organizers say the United Campus Ministries pantry is running low on food.

So, with the holiday in just a few days, the group wanted to help.

"People need people and people need to reach out and help other people in their tie of need. We might not know struggles that other people are going through, but the facilities are in place to help those people who are struggling and so this little bit that we can do can go a long way," Jayna Sullivan, Garrett Sands mother said.

The Garrett Sands kindness project will be having a second food drive for United Campus Ministries December 14th and 15th at the Moon lite drive in.