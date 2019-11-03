Garrett Sands Kindness Project adopts highway in Garrett's memory

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group dedicated to making a positive difference has adopted a popular Wabash Valley highway!

We have new details on what the Garrett Sands Kindness Project is up to now.

You may have noticed, the group recently adopted Canal Road.

It's also known as the Officer Rob Pitts Memorial Highway.

This is just south of Davis Avenue.

Garrett Sands was shot and killed a little more than a year ago, and the kindness project was created in his honor.

Garrett's mother, Jayna Sullivan said her son enjoyed running and riding his bike in this area, and that's why the group chose to adopt this highway.

The kindness project is well known for volunteer work including picking up trash in areas across Vigo County.