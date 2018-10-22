Garret Sands Kindness Project gets a 3rd Street billboard

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is working hard to spread a message in honor of a loved one.
The Garrett Sands Kindness Project billboard went up in Terre Haute on Monday.
You'll find it on 3rd Street near Moe's Southwest Grill.
Sands died in March when police say Nathan Derickson shot and killed him at a house party.
Sands' friends and family started The Kindness Project in his honor.
The group works on community service projects.
To learn more, check out their Facebook page here.
