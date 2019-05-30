Garfield creator donates items for Special Olympics athletes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You probably know Jim Davis as the creator of the comic and cartoon, Garfield the Cat.

What you might not know is he is a native of Muncie, Indiana...and a long time supporter of the Special Olympics.

Davis donated boxes of Garfield memorabilia to the AMVETS of Indiana.

On Thursday, Special Olympics athletes at Happiness Bag in Terre Haute had the chance to pick out some items.

PJs, slippers, backpacks, and t-shirts were some of the items.

Olympians compete next weekend in Terre Haute for the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics Indiana.