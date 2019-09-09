Garage fire on Terre Haute's northside under investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews are working to figure out what caused a fire in a Terre Haute garage on Monday evening.
It happened just after 6:00 p.m. on Park Avenue on Terre Haute's north side.
The garage was a total loss.
At this time, officials have not released any other details.
