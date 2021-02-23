Ganassi suspended, fined $30,000 for bringing guest to pits

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR has fined team owner Chip Ganassi $30,000 and fined him one race for bringing a guest into the pit area at Daytona International Speedway.

The competition areas at the track are restricted as part of COVID-19 protocols.

NASCAR this season expanded the rosters by one slot to permit the team owners into the pits.

Team owners were not permitted last season and had to watch races from a suite across from the infield.

Ganassi will not be permitted into the infield at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday.