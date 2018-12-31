Clear

Gaming into the New Year at Ebash

One group of people is bringing in the New Year in a unique way.

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 7:00 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One group of people is bringing in the New Year in a unique way.

News 10 stopped by EBash in Terre Haute on Monday.

It is a local gaming center.

Owners are hosting a video game lock-in.

The goal is to remain in your seat and play video games.

It started at noon on New Year's Eve and will continue through the new year, giving players a chance to have a special toast at midnight.

"I think it's a good idea to come in, you create a relationship with others rather than just gaming at home as well. You can come in and just sit right next to your buddy and either screen and call out with each other," Store manager Dakota Wester said.

The event is set to end at 8:00 a.m. New Year's day.

