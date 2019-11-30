Gamers put their skills to the test in 48 hour challenge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of gamers are putting their skills to the test this weekend.

It's all part of the 48 hour challenge at e-Bash in Terre Haute.

Gamers have been playing video games like Fortnite since 8 a.m. Friday morning.

The 48 hour challenge wraps up Sunday morning.

News 10 caught up with the manager of the store.

He said it's fun to see all these kids coming out to play.

"Gaming is becoming such a huge thing now a days, so it's great to see all of the competition and the challenging the players themselves to see if they can even finish it or not," said Dakota Wester, Manager at e-Bash.

This tradition has been going on for the last 10 years.