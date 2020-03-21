GameStop releases two games that draw people to the doors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - GameStop nationwide remain open this weekend.

Two new games got people in the door Friday, Animal Crossing and Doom.

Those at GameStop said they've seen an increase in people buying games, because they're looking for things to do during while in self-isolation.

News 10 caught up with staff at the store here in Terre Haute.

They said it's important to keep yourself busy while staying home.

"It's good to have these games and new games systems to entertain yourself for that period of time. It definitley helps, especially with these two new games that just came out. You can stick a lot of time into either of them," said Jeremy Fox.

Animal Crossing New Horizons, and Doom Eternal are still available for purchase now.

You can also buy them online for download.