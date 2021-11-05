Gun hunting season is underway - here's what you need to know to stay safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Hunting season is officially here and it is crucial that hunters realize the importance of hunting safety before partaking in the activity. More than 300-thousand hoosiers are expected to hunt across Indiana this season. All hunters are required to complete hunting safety training lessons. These lessons offer valuable tips on how to keep hunters safe and protected. A local hunting safety instructor, Robert Phillips shares helpful tips.

"It's very important to wear a safety vest full harness and do everything research and study it practice in the backyard" says Phillips.

To ensure security when in a tree Phillips says you need to use a lifeline. A lifeline attaches to the hunter and tree allowing easier access up and down. Conservation officer for the DNR, Dave Moss, says investing in a good harness is also key.

"Your life is worth it so whatever you have to spend on a safety harness is well worth it" says Moss.

Gun hunting season begins on November 13th and goes until the 28th. Phillips offers tips on how to safely operate a firearm.

"Always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction. You'll never have a mishap with a firearm" says Phillips.

Being cautious of your aim, checking your surroundings, and knowing what's beyond your target are all important. Wearing blaze orange is aslo rewuired when hunting. It allows hunters to be more visible.

Phillips says although accidents are rare he encoruages hunters to practice these safety measures to prevent accidents.

If you would like to receive your hunting license click here for safety training lessons.