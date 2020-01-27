GT Pie Community Day supports Gibault Children's Services

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is serving help by the slice in Terre Haute.
Monday was Community Day at Grand Traverse Pie Company.
10 percent of sales will go to Gibault Children's Services. The group offers support and stability for local kids.
Leaders say some kids they serve come through foster care and adopted homes.
"We want to provide all of our children with character bedding," said Keith Madley, "Something that they receive when they come to Gibault, like Frozen or Spider-Man. So it's part of their stay, and then when they leave, they can take that with them."
Customers also got a chance to see how their money is helping local kids.
Representatives stayed at the restaurant until 6 p.m. to answer questions, and chat, with the public.
