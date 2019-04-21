GSKP organizes birthday bowling party fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley family is celebrating the birthday of a young man who was tragically killed last year.

Since his death, Garrett Sands’ mother Jayna Sullivan has organized a group to do random acts of kindness in his memory. You can help raise money for the group at a bowling party.

The Garrett Sands Kindness Project is hosting a community party and fundraiser to honor the teen Saturday evening.

It’s happening at Vigo Bowl until midnight.

Ten dollars will cover three games and shoe rental.

The group has also organized a 50/50 drawing and a raffle.